|
Citation
|
Orak U, Yıldız M, Aydogdu R, Koenig HG, Pietrzak RH. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37634819
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Rising suicide rates in the U.S. veteran population are a growing concern. Combat exposure has been identified as a potential predictor of suicide risk, but factors that may mediate the relation between combat exposure and suicide risk, and the role of potential coping mechanisms remain largely understudied. To address this gap, this study examined the association between lifetime combat exposure and current suicide risk; whether this association is mediated by posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms; and whether direct and/or indirect associations with combat exposure are moderated by organizational, non-organizational, and intrinsic religiosity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Suicide risk; Combat exposure; Religiosity