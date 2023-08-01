Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rising suicide rates in the U.S. veteran population are a growing concern. Combat exposure has been identified as a potential predictor of suicide risk, but factors that may mediate the relation between combat exposure and suicide risk, and the role of potential coping mechanisms remain largely understudied. To address this gap, this study examined the association between lifetime combat exposure and current suicide risk; whether this association is mediated by posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms; and whether direct and/or indirect associations with combat exposure are moderated by organizational, non-organizational, and intrinsic religiosity.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study (2019-2020; n = 3843). Ordinary least squares and conditional process analyses were conducted to evaluate the conditional direct and indirect predictors of suicide risk.



RESULTS: PTSD symptoms significantly mediated the association between combat exposure and suicide risk. Intrinsic religiosity showed significant moderation and reduced the coefficient of PTSD symptoms predicting suicide risk but increased the coefficient of combat exposure predicting PTSD symptoms. LIMITATIONS: In this cross-sectional, observational study, no conclusions can be made regarding causality.



CONCLUSIONS: Results of this study suggest a multifaceted relationship between combat exposure, PTSD, religiosity/spirituality, and suicide risk in U.S. veterans, and underscore the importance of PTSD and religious coping as part of ongoing suicide prevention efforts in this population.

