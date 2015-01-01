Abstract

Lightning is a rare but potentially devastating cause of injury and mortality. The cutaneous burns associated with lightning strikes demonstrate peculiar pathognomonic signs and patterns. In this review of the literature, we discuss the epidemiology and etiology of lightning injuries, lightning compared to other forms of high voltage electrical injury, the clinical features of lightning injuries, the most common cutaneous manifestations associated with lightning strikes, and the treatment and prevention of lightning injuries. Some of the cutaneous manifestations include feathering lesions, linear burns, punctate burns, and thermal injuries. While not considered true burns, Lichtenburg figures display a unique ferning pattern. Although lightning injuries are typically superficial, transient, and resolve relatively quickly compared to other electrical burns, the ability to recognize their cutaneous manifestations may improve emergent care and life-saving measures for these victims. Additionally, superficial surface burns secondary to lightning injury do not preclude systemic injury and significant pathology may be underlying.

Language: en