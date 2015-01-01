Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a suggested diagnosis recognized by DSM-5 as in need of further research. Recent studies conclude that sex as self-injury (SASI) and NSSI share similar functions, such as being used as emotional regulation. SASI has been associated with earlier sexual abuse, but the understanding of the association between sexual violence and SASI is still limited. The aim of this study was to further investigate the connection between sexual violence and the experience of SASI. How could SASI be related to sexual violence? The study used a qualitative design and was based on an anonymous questionnaire published on the websites of Swedish NGOs, providing help and support to women and youths, such as those in women's shelters. In total, 139 informants with a mean age of 27.9 years (range 15-64 years) were included in the study. Three main themes were found: (1) Normalization of sexual violence and a shift in boundaries could be seen as consequences of earlier experiences of sexual violence leading to SASI; (2) SASI could escalate into sexual violence through increased need of emotional regulation, increased risk-taking, and risk of victimization; (3) SASI could be used to regain control of re-experiences, the body, sexuality, and shame after sexual abuse. In conclusion, a complex connection was identified whereby SASI could escalate into sexual violence, and earlier experiences of sexual violence could lead to SASI in a vicious loop. Hence, SASI should be seen as a risk factor for further victimization and sexual abuse.

Language: en