Finch J. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2023; 28(9): 463-464.

(Copyright © 2023, Mark Allen Publishing)

10.12968/bjcn.2023.28.9.463

37638751

Health problems related to climate change are with us to stay, some say for a good while. The effect of excessive heat on the human frame are manifold and they are encountered first in the home. During hot weather, community nurses are likely to be faced with an array of health issues not encountered in more temperate conditions. Those very health issues can also impact on legal issues. John Finch, a freelance journalist specialising in clinical law and ethics, examines how.


Humans; Heating; climate change; older people; *Head; *Hot Temperature; community nursing; legal

