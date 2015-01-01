Abstract

BACKGROUND: Information and communication technologies (ICTs) have become a fundamental part of children's lives and development. However, children need to acquire the skills and knowledge to manage the risks that technology presents.



OBJECTIVES: This child-centric research on children's online experiences aims to understand the benefits Tunisian children derive from the internet, the risks and harms to which they are exposed, and how aware and resilient Tunisian children are to these online risks and harms. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 113 children, aged 13-17, participated in focus groups in five governorates across Tunisia.



METHODS: Qualitative data was collected from 16 focus group discussions then data was analyzed using inductive and deductive thematic coding.



RESULTS: The internet offers Tunisian children educational, social, entertainment, and mental health benefits, in addition to personal development and commercial opportunities. Hacking and the use of fake Facebook profiles were highlighted as facilitators of online bullying, sexual harassment, and extortion, all of which disproportionately affected girls. Children demonstrated personal responsibility for their online activity but recognized that children and parents should have greater awareness about the risks the internet poses.



CONCLUSIONS: The young people included in the study reported that they enjoy numerous benefits from internet access and demonstrate some resilience to online risks and harms. However, there is a need for societal and institutional change, through a combination of awareness raising, targeted support for children and parents, and improving the capacity of key actors to prevent online violence while ensuring an effective response and victim support.

