Citation
Fongaro E, Picot MC, Aouinti S, Pupier F, Purper-Ouakil D, Franc N. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37639073
Abstract
This study focused on a subtype of child-to-parent violence, severe tyrannical behaviour (STB). The aim was to examine the clinical characteristics of children and adolescents who physically and/or verbally abuse their parents and the sociodemographic characteristics and generalities of those families. Clinical and sociodemographic data from 73 children and adolescents with STB and their parents have been collected from a randomized control trial.
Keywords
Domestic violence; Behavioural problem; Child-to-parent violence; Parent–child relationship; Tyrannical behavior