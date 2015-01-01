Abstract

This study focused on a subtype of child-to-parent violence, severe tyrannical behaviour (STB). The aim was to examine the clinical characteristics of children and adolescents who physically and/or verbally abuse their parents and the sociodemographic characteristics and generalities of those families. Clinical and sociodemographic data from 73 children and adolescents with STB and their parents have been collected from a randomized control trial.



RESULTS showed a specific profile of youth with tyrannical behaviour (aggressive behaviour only in-home settings, only-child, previously mental health care), as well as differential characteristics of these families (late parenthood, high socio-economic status and conjugal family). Children with tyrannical behaviour frequently had psychiatric conditions, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, separation anxiety, sleeping disorders and severe irritability was frequently described. These clinical patterns of combined neurodevelopmental, externalized and internalized symptoms suggest that the combination of individual characteristics, parenting style and parent-child relationship play essential roles in children's STB development.

Language: en