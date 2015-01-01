Abstract

Introduction Hanging is a common method of suicide in India and worldwide. Analyzing the socio-demographic characteristics to formulate a preventive strategy to reduce the incidence of suicide by hanging is often considered a low-cost but effective intervention for developing countries like India. The present study reports on preventive measures based on socio-demographic data of suicidal hanging cases brought for autopsy in a city in Northeast India. There is no scientific literature originating from the Northeast region of India that stresses on the preventive aspect of suicidal hanging cases to date. Methods This is an observational study based on retrospective data. Data related to socio-demographic characteristics were collected from all the suicidal hanging cases reported for medicolegal autopsy at a tertiary care hospital in Dibrugarh, a city in Northeast India, from June 2012 to June 2013. Results A total of 1241 cases were brought for autopsy, out of which 70 (5.64%) cases were determined to be death due to suicidal hanging. Male victims accounted for the majority of the cases, and most victims were in their third decade of life. Additionally, various other factors, such as marital status, occupational status, place of occurrence, psychiatric history, pregnancy status, and selection of suspension point, were studied.



CONCLUSION Socio-demographic data generated from various research studies can play a crucial role in the early identification of vulnerable individuals and enable the prompt delivery of mental health services and other measures of interventions. Implementing policy-based strategies, such as restricting access to means and materials used in hanging, can have a positive impact on overall outcomes. Additionally, involving electronic or print media to de-popularize hanging as a clean and painless method proves to be another effective intervention.

