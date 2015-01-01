|
Citation
|
Barman S, Bairagi KK. Cureus 2023; 15(7): e42483.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37637605
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Introduction Hanging is a common method of suicide in India and worldwide. Analyzing the socio-demographic characteristics to formulate a preventive strategy to reduce the incidence of suicide by hanging is often considered a low-cost but effective intervention for developing countries like India. The present study reports on preventive measures based on socio-demographic data of suicidal hanging cases brought for autopsy in a city in Northeast India. There is no scientific literature originating from the Northeast region of India that stresses on the preventive aspect of suicidal hanging cases to date. Methods This is an observational study based on retrospective data. Data related to socio-demographic characteristics were collected from all the suicidal hanging cases reported for medicolegal autopsy at a tertiary care hospital in Dibrugarh, a city in Northeast India, from June 2012 to June 2013. Results A total of 1241 cases were brought for autopsy, out of which 70 (5.64%) cases were determined to be death due to suicidal hanging. Male victims accounted for the majority of the cases, and most victims were in their third decade of life. Additionally, various other factors, such as marital status, occupational status, place of occurrence, psychiatric history, pregnancy status, and selection of suspension point, were studied.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
autopsy; suicide; hanging; north east region of india; preventive strategy; socio-demographic characteristics