Dyar C. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2022; 9(4): 589-597.

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Sexual and gender minorities (SGM) appear to be at elevated risk for cannabis use (CU) and cannabis use disorder (CUD) compared to cisgender heterosexuals. However, risk factors remain understudied among SGM. This review aims to summarize evidence for disparities in CU and CUD affecting SGM and factors contributing to these disparities. RECENT FINDINGS: We found strong evidence that sexual minorities are at elevated risk for CU and CUD is elevated for sexual minority women. Evidence supports a concurrent association between minority stress and CUD symptoms. There is robust support for coping motives as a mechanism linking minority stress to subsequent CU and CUD. Studies also point to CU norms and contexts as potential risk factors. SUMMARY: SGM are at high risk for CU and CUD, and minority stress, CU norms, and contextual factors are implicated. Additional research is needed on CU among gender minorities, prospective effects of risk factors, and interventions for SGM.


disparities; minority stress; cannabis use disorder; cannabis use; contexts of cannabis use; sexual and gender minority

