|
Citation
|
Gupta G, Maiya GA, Bhat SN, Hande HM. Curr. Aging Sci. 2023; 16(3): 240-247.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Bentham Science Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37638589
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Increasing age and the added disadvantage of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) put the individual at a higher risk of falls and reduced functional fitness. However, there is a dearth of literature on multifactorial balance intervention, especially targeting the needs of older adults with DPN.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Exercise; exercise; rehabilitation; *Diabetes Mellitus; *Diabetic Neuropathies/diagnosis; Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Diabetes mellitus; Nutritional Status; physical therapy modalities; postural balance; postural control; unsteadiness