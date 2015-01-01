|
Citation
Miech RA. Discover social science and health 2022; 2: e3.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
37637751
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescents cannabis users are at a substantially elevated risk for use of highly addictive drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and nonmedical use of prescription drugs. Unknown is whether this elevated risk applies to adolescent cannabis users who have never smoked a combustible cigarette, a group that has grown considerably in size in recent years. This study documents the recent growth in the proportion of adolescent cannabis users who abstain from combustible cigarette use, and examines their probability for use of addictive drugs.
Language: en