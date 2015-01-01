SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nagapoornima M, Nayak SM, Manalel LG, Rebeiro NJ, Ross A. Indian J. Otolaryngol. Head Neck. Surg. 2023; 75(3): 2640-2642.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12070-023-03568-w

37636683

PMC10447300

This case report is a follow up of a patient with traumatic brain injury (TBI) post road traffic accident; hearing loss, speech understanding difficulty and tinnitus being the main complaints. CT scan showed brainstem contusion. The diagnosis of retro-cochlear pathology was arrived at after using a test battery approach.


Traumatic Brain Injury; hearing loss; auditory processing difficulty; Retrocochlear pathology; tinnitus

