|
Citation
|
Nagapoornima M, Nayak SM, Manalel LG, Rebeiro NJ, Ross A. Indian J. Otolaryngol. Head Neck. Surg. 2023; 75(3): 2640-2642.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37636683
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This case report is a follow up of a patient with traumatic brain injury (TBI) post road traffic accident; hearing loss, speech understanding difficulty and tinnitus being the main complaints. CT scan showed brainstem contusion. The diagnosis of retro-cochlear pathology was arrived at after using a test battery approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic Brain Injury; hearing loss; auditory processing difficulty; Retrocochlear pathology; tinnitus