Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Eating disorder (ED) behaviors are often characterized as indirect forms of self-harm. However, recent research has found less clear demarcations between direct self-harming behaviors (e.g., nonsuicidal self-injury [NSSI], suicidal behaviors) than previously assumed. The aim of this study was to replicate findings of this prior research on adult populations in adolescents with a history of restrictive eating.



METHOD: A total of 117 adolescents between ages 12-14 were included in the study. Participants reported the presence and frequency of binge eating, compensatory, restrictive eating, and NSSI. Participants also reported thoughts of and intentions to hurt and kill themselves when engaging in each behavior on average. The t-tests and linear effects models were conducted to compare self-harming thoughts and intentions across behaviors.



RESULTS: Participants reported at least some intent to hurt themselves physically in the moment and in the long-term when engaging in all ED behaviors and NSSI, and reported engaging in these behaviors while thinking about suicide. Direct self-harming knowledge and intentions were most frequently reported with NSSI and longer-term knowledge and intentions via NSSI and restrictive eating. Additionally, participants reported some suicidal thoughts and intentions across behaviors.



DISCUSSION: This study replicates prior research, suggesting that adolescents engage in ED behaviors and NSSI with non-zero self-harming and suicidal thoughts and intentions. ED behaviors and NSSI may better be explained on a continuum. Implications include the recommendation of safety planning during ED treatment. PUBLIC SIGNIFICANCE STATEMENT: This study highlights the overlap between eating disorder (ED) behaviors, nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), and suicide. Though clear distinctions typically exist for motives of self-harming behavior between ED behaviors (i.e., indirect, in the long run) and NSSI (i.e., direct, in the moment), this research suggests that intentions for self-harming and suicide may exist on a continuum. Clinical ED treatment should consider safety planning as part of routine interventions.

