Abstract

"Every tooth in a man's head is more valuable than a diamond."



~Miguel de Cervantes, Don Quixote



Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) in children cause distress to both children and their parents. After an injury, the child and the parents go through physical, emotional, psychological, esthetic, and cognitive distress. In addition to caregiving, the parents must carry out the usual responsibilities at home and work. As pediatric dentists, we address the child's treatment and the parents' concerns in the dental office. Knowing the facts and reality "behind the scenes" during patient care is essential. This article has attempted to highlight the role of the pediatric dentist in taking care of the child as a whole, with his family, and not just the tooth in the line of trauma.

