Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Skateboarding is an increasingly popular sport among youth, despite the fact that children and adolescents are the age groups most frequently injured when skateboarding. A greater understanding of the psycho-social factors that motivate participation in skateboarding, including why youth return to the sport after serious injury from skateboarding, is needed to inform injury prevention efforts. This study addressed that gap in knowledge.



METHODS: Twenty-six Canadian adolescent skateboarders 14-17 years of age (20 males and 6 females) who had previously sustained medically attended injuries while skateboarding participated in individual interviews to explore their perspectives on skateboarding and injury risk, including reasons for returning to the sport after injury.



RESULTS: Thematic analyses revealed that participants perceived many unique benefits from skateboarding, including interpersonal benefits, mental and physical health benefits, pleasure, personal growth, and identity development. Participants uniformly identified that a major drawback was the risk of injury, with trickle-down effects of injury including a loss of social contacts (e.g., missing friends), challenges to individual identity from not participating, and injury-specific negative outcomes (e.g., pain, physical limitations). When exploring reasons participants returned to the sport and to the trick or activity that precipitated their injury, the primary theme identified was that the benefits of skateboarding significantly outweighed the costs associated with potential re-injury.



CONCLUSION: Results paint a nuanced picture of psycho-social factors that impact youths' skateboarding and decisions to return to the sport after injury. Implications for injury prevention are discussed.

