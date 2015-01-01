Abstract

In 2020, the suicide rate among US veterans was 31.7 per 100 000, 57.3% greater than nonveterans, and suicide was the second leading cause of death for veterans younger than 45 years.1 Between 2000 and 2020, over 460 000 US service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).2 Veterans serving after 9/11 have higher suicide rates compared to the US population, which is exacerbated by TBI exposure.3 This study examined trends in suicide rates for veterans with and without TBI compared with the US adult population.

