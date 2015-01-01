SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wu G, Lin Y, Huang X, Zheng J, Chang M. Nurs. Open 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/nop2.1984

37635374

AIM: To explore the psychological experience and coping methods of nurses exposed to workplace violence and to propose measures to prevent and control workplace violence and provide psychological assistance for health workers.

DESIGN: We adopted a phenomenological qualitative design. Twelve nurses in intensive care units assisting in Wuhan who experienced workplace violence during the COVID-19 outbreak were selected using purposeful sampling. Data were collected through semi-structured individual telephone interviews and analysed using Colaizzi's 7-step method.

RESULTS: Analysis revealed three main categories including "Full of negative emotions", "Facing challenges and danger" and "Coping methods". The subjects experienced stress, fear, anger, helplessness, disappointment, sympathy and job burnout after suffering from workplace violence. The coping methods for workplace violence mainly included seeking support and help, escaping, making explanations, exercising tolerance and confronting the issue. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient or public contribution since nurses' experiences were explored.


COVID-19; workplace violence; coping methods; ICU nurses; psychological experience; qualitative study

