|
Citation
|
Wu G, Lin Y, Huang X, Zheng J, Chang M. Nurs. Open 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37635374
|
Abstract
|
AIM: To explore the psychological experience and coping methods of nurses exposed to workplace violence and to propose measures to prevent and control workplace violence and provide psychological assistance for health workers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; workplace violence; coping methods; ICU nurses; psychological experience; qualitative study