|
Citation
|
Elbagir R, Faisal M, O'Hanharan S. Scand. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Psychol. 2023; 11(1): 108-119.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Psychiatric Research Unit, Region Zealand, Publisher Exeley)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37637869
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the majority of cases, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is accompanied by one or more comorbid disorders, with the oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) being one of the most frequently diagnosed comorbid disorders. There is a lack of systematic reviews addressing the evidence for an association between the independent environmental and psychosocial risk factors associated with ADHD, ODD, and Conduct Disorder (CD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Systematic Review; Conduct disorder; Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; Environmental risk factors; Oppositional defiant disorder; Psychosocial risk factors