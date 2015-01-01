Abstract

In line with the progressive development of digital technologies, this theoretical article is about the conception of a digital twin - based assistant to increase the serenity of the journey of the occupants of a connected car, automated or not. Its main functions are (i) to manage the Human (driver and/or passenger) - Machine (vehicle) Interaction, (ii) to inform the occupants and support decision-making by avoiding stressful situations. This is done by appropriate prevention and remediation. We advocate that the virtual assistant functions for being empathetic can be done by taking the user's point of view. Thanks to the knowledge about tasks, practices, needs and constraints, we describe how car-user's individual features can be used to get her digital twin description. Based on ontologies, this features model, providing assistance is then to simulate online the next steps of the task realization, informing about conditions, prerequisites, post-requites and subtasks to be fulfilled. Expected effects of this cognitive technology dedicated to personalized assistance are a decrease in stress, in frequency of incident and accident situations, according to a monitoring, as complete as possible, of the car-driver's conditions and situations dedicated to a serene driving.

Language: en