Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the effect of mobile phone ringtones on visual recognition during driving, laboratory and real-scene eye movement experiments were conducted with simulated and real driving tasks, respectively. Competition for visual attention during driving increases with the integration of sounds, which is related to driving safety.



METHOD: We manipulated the physical (long exposure duration vs. short exposure duration) and psychological (self-related vs. non-self-related) properties of mobile phone ringtones presented to drivers. Estimates were based on linear mixed models (LMMs) and generalized linear mixed models (GLMMs).



RESULTS: Self-related ringtones had a greater influence on driving attention than non-self-related ones, and the interaction between exposure duration and self-relatedness was significant. Furthermore, the impact of the mobile phone ringtone occurred in real time after the ringtone stopped.



CONCLUSION: These results highlight the importance of considering the impact of ringtones on driving performance and demonstrate that ringtone properties (exposure duration and self-relatedness) can affect cognitive processes.

