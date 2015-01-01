|
Wang Y, Liu P, Liu Z, Ding J, Zhou W. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37640435
OBJECTIVE: To determine the effect of mobile phone ringtones on visual recognition during driving, laboratory and real-scene eye movement experiments were conducted with simulated and real driving tasks, respectively. Competition for visual attention during driving increases with the integration of sounds, which is related to driving safety.
Language: en
reaction time; distraction; Attentional processes; driver behavior; mental workload