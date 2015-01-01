|
Mullen JE. AACN Adv. Crit. Care 2023; 34(3): 240-245.
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
37644630
Child maltreatment is a pervasive problem. Even as I sit contemplating this column, there are 2 local news stories unfolding about children allegedly injured by their caregivers. These stories and others like them often do not have happy endings. The personal, legal, and societal effects of child abuse are serious and long-lasting. In fact, in the US federal fiscal year 2020, 1750 children died as a result of abuse and neglect.1
