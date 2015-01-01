Abstract

BACKGROUND: We aimed to investigate the rates of positive screening for depression, anxiety, stress, and suicide risk in adults with seizures [i.e., well-matched groups of patients with focal epilepsy vs. idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE) vs. functional seizures (FS)].



METHODS: This was a cross sectional study. Patients, 19-55 years of age, with a diagnosis of IGE, focal epilepsy or FS were investigated at the outpatient epilepsy clinic at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Shiraz, Iran, from September 2022 until January 2023 and during their follow-up visits. We used the validated Farsi version of DASS-21 (Depression-Anxiety-Stress Scale) to investigate and screen for depression, anxiety, and stress in these patients. We also used the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSSI).



RESULTS: Forty patients with focal epilepsy, 40 persons with IGE, and 40 individuals with FS were included. Depression and anxiety were more prevalent among patients with FS compared with those with epilepsy. The rate of stress among patients with FS was not significantly different compared with that in patients with epilepsy. The suicide risks were not significantly different between the groups either.



CONCLUSION: Patients with FS are at high risk for psychiatric comorbidities that is comparable or even worse than that in patients with epilepsy. Specific validated scales to screen for psychiatric comorbidities and suicide risk should be integral components of the evaluation and treatment of all patients with seizures.

Language: en