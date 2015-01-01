Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal ideation (SI) is common in patients with depressive symptoms, who are the most common recipients of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). We sought to quantify changes in self-reported SI occurring during treatment with ECT, and to identify factors associated with persistence of SI in patients beginning treatment with SI.



METHOD: Retrospective, single-center cohort study of patients receiving ECT and who self-reported symptoms using Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology (QIDS) prior to ECT and after treatment #5 or #10. Changes in QIDS-reported SI over the course of ECT were calculated, and logistic regression models were performed to assess factors associated with reporting SI at the end of treatment.



RESULTS: 2554 provided baseline and follow-up SI scores, of whom, 1931 (75.6%) endorsed SI at baseline. There was a reduction in SI with ECT treatment (McNemar's test; df = 1, Χ(2) = 803.7; p < 0.001), and in adjusted models 64.0% of individuals with baseline SI reported resolution of SI with ECT treatment, while 3.3% without baseline SI reported SI at the end of treatment. Higher baseline SI severity and outpatient treatment were associated with a higher odds of persistent SI among individuals beginning treatment with SI.



CONCLUSION: Electroconvulsive therapy treatment was associated with reductions in self-reported SI. These results support the use of ECT in the treatment of patients with SI, but further research is needed to determine the effects of ECT on suicidal behavior.

