Citation
Teismann T, Brailovskaia J, Robison M, Joiner TE. Behav. Res. Ther. 2023; 169: e104388.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37643552
Abstract
Perceiving oneself as a burden to others (other-burdensomeness), as well as perceiving one's selfhood as a burden (self-burdensomeness), have been proposed as risk factors for suicidal ideation. Yet, it is unclear whether the altruistic motive of being a burden to others or the self-oriented motive of being a burden on oneself is more relevant to suicidal ideation. Given this background, two rival mediation models were tested. Data from N = 228 outpatients (64% female; age: M(SD) = 38.69 (12.27), range:17-65) undergoing psychotherapy were collected at two measurement time points over a three-month period (first measurement = T1, second measurement = T2). The significant positive association between other-burdensomeness (T1) and suicidal ideation (T2) was partially mediated by self-burdensomeness (T1). Furthermore, the significant positive association between self-burdensomeness (T1) and suicidal ideation (T2) was partially mediated by other-burdensomeness (T1).
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; Acute suicidal affective disturbance; Interpersonal theory of suicide; Perceived burdensomeness