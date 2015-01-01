Abstract

Perceiving oneself as a burden to others (other-burdensomeness), as well as perceiving one's selfhood as a burden (self-burdensomeness), have been proposed as risk factors for suicidal ideation. Yet, it is unclear whether the altruistic motive of being a burden to others or the self-oriented motive of being a burden on oneself is more relevant to suicidal ideation. Given this background, two rival mediation models were tested. Data from N = 228 outpatients (64% female; age: M(SD) = 38.69 (12.27), range:17-65) undergoing psychotherapy were collected at two measurement time points over a three-month period (first measurement = T1, second measurement = T2). The significant positive association between other-burdensomeness (T1) and suicidal ideation (T2) was partially mediated by self-burdensomeness (T1). Furthermore, the significant positive association between self-burdensomeness (T1) and suicidal ideation (T2) was partially mediated by other-burdensomeness (T1).



RESULTS suggest that suicidal ideation can develop from both an altruistic, self-sacrificial perception of being a burden to others, as well as from a more self-oriented perception of being a burden to oneself. There is no indication that either self-burdensomeness or other-burdensomeness is a stronger indicator in the development of suicidal ideation.

