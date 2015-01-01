|
Lloyd A, Broadbent A, Brooks E, Bulsara K, Donoghue K, Saijaf R, Sampson KN, Thomson A, Fearon P, Lawrence PJ. BJPsych Open 2023; 9(5): e161.
37641851
BACKGROUND: The ability to communicate is integral to all human relationships. Previous research has specifically highlighted communication within families as both a risk and protective factor for anxiety disorders and/or depression. Yet, there is limited understanding about whether communication is amenable to intervention in the context of adolescent psychopathology, and whether doing so improves outcomes. AIMS: The aim of this systematic review was to determine in which contexts and for whom does addressing communication in families appear to work, not work and why? METHOD: We pre-registered our systematic review with PROSPERO (identifier CRD42022298719), followed Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidance and assessed study quality with the Risk of Bias 2 tool.
depressive disorders; Anxiety or fear-related disorders; cognitive–behavioural therapies; psychosocial interventions; randomised controlled trial