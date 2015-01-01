SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lloyd A, Broadbent A, Brooks E, Bulsara K, Donoghue K, Saijaf R, Sampson KN, Thomson A, Fearon P, Lawrence PJ. BJPsych Open 2023; 9(5): e161.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bjo.2023.545

PMID

37641851

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The ability to communicate is integral to all human relationships. Previous research has specifically highlighted communication within families as both a risk and protective factor for anxiety disorders and/or depression. Yet, there is limited understanding about whether communication is amenable to intervention in the context of adolescent psychopathology, and whether doing so improves outcomes. AIMS: The aim of this systematic review was to determine in which contexts and for whom does addressing communication in families appear to work, not work and why? METHOD: We pre-registered our systematic review with PROSPERO (identifier CRD42022298719), followed Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidance and assessed study quality with the Risk of Bias 2 tool.

RESULTS: Seven randomised controlled trials were identified from a systematic search of the literature. There was significant heterogeneity in the features of communication that were measured across these studies. There were mixed findings regarding whether family-focused interventions led to improvements in communication. Although there was limited evidence that family-focused interventions led to improvements in communication relative to interventions without a family-focused component, we discuss these findings in the context of the significant limitations in the studies reviewed.

CONCLUSIONS: We conclude that further research is required to assess the efficacy of family-focused interventions for improving communication in the context of anxiety and depression in those aged 14-24 years.


Language: en

Keywords

depressive disorders; Anxiety or fear-related disorders; cognitive–behavioural therapies; psychosocial interventions; randomised controlled trial

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print