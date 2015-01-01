SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mughal F, Burton FM, Fletcher H, Lascelles K, O'Connor RC, Rae S, Thomson AB, Kapur N. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatry)

DOI

10.1192/bjp.2023.113

PMID

37642173

Abstract

In this editorial we, as members of the 2022 NICE Guideline Committee, highlight and discuss what, in our view, are the key guideline recommendations (generated through evidence synthesis and consensus) for mental health professionals when caring for people after self-harm, and we consider some of the implementation challenges.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; Self-harm; NICE; psychosocial interventions; psychiatric nursing

