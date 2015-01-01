|
Citation
Mughal F, Burton FM, Fletcher H, Lascelles K, O'Connor RC, Rae S, Thomson AB, Kapur N. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37642173
Abstract
In this editorial we, as members of the 2022 NICE Guideline Committee, highlight and discuss what, in our view, are the key guideline recommendations (generated through evidence synthesis and consensus) for mental health professionals when caring for people after self-harm, and we consider some of the implementation challenges.
Keywords
suicide; Self-harm; NICE; psychosocial interventions; psychiatric nursing