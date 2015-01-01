Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This systematic review aimed to distil recent literature investigating psychosocial factors which may account for the association between personality disorder (PD) and suicide attempt or suicide death. RECENT FINDINGS: Suicide risk is particularly elevated in people with PD compared to those with no, or many other, mental health diagnoses. Despite this, suicide prevention strategies for PD populations have not progressed markedly in recent years. It is critical, therefore, to identify additional factors associated with suicide in PD populations. Of the 34 studies included in this review, most identified a relationship between personality disorder and suicide attempt and/or death. Historical interpersonal factors (e.g., childhood trauma), drug and alcohol use, and ideation-to-enaction factors were commonly associated with suicide-related outcomes. Interventions that provide interpersonal support may reduce suicide attempts. Limitations of the review include the heterogeneity of studies and small sample sizes.

Language: en