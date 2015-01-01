Abstract

The research review, "Three Decades of Research: The Case for Comprehensive Sex Education," by Goldfarb and Lieberman (2021), purports to show "strong support" for the effectiveness of school-based comprehensive sex education (CSE) at producing many benefits beyond its original goals of preventing teen pregnancy and STDs. We reviewed the evidence the study cites in support of these claims, item by item, and found that 1) 80% of the sources cited as supporting evidence for CSE are not studies of CSE programs and 2) of the few cited studies of actual CSE programs, roughly 90% do not meet recommended scientific standards for evidence of program effectiveness. Important to note, contrary to its claims, the study does not show scientific evidence that comprehensive sex education helps prevent child sex abuse, reduces dating/intimate partner violence or homophobic bullying, or that it should be taught to young children in the early grades. Rather than making "the case for CSE," Goldfarb and Lieberman's review gives the appearance of scientific support to a new CSE agenda that the authors articulate and endorse, which includes early sex education, gender ideology, and social justice theory. However, they do not present scientifically reliable confirmatory evidence for that agenda.

