Abstract

Can sexual activity, alcohol and drug use, violent video games, pornography and other activities, including use of social media, damage adolescent minds? Early high-risk behaviors appear to have significant harmful effects on the brain's development. Evidence suggests that the hormones and neural patterns triggered may lead to addictive, and other high-risk behaviors, social withdrawal, and depression. Compounding these concerns are the immature decision-making processes during adolescence. Fortunately, parents can positively impact the brain development of adolescents as they assist in decision-making, provide structure to the adolescent's environment, and monitor the adolescent's activities.

Language: en