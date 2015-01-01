SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

American College of Pediatricians, Anderson JE. Issues Law Med. 2023; 38(1): 107-125.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Legal Center for the Medically Dependent and Disabled; Horatio R. Storer Foundation)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37642456

Abstract

Can sexual activity, alcohol and drug use, violent video games, pornography and other activities, including use of social media, damage adolescent minds? Early high-risk behaviors appear to have significant harmful effects on the brain's development. Evidence suggests that the hormones and neural patterns triggered may lead to addictive, and other high-risk behaviors, social withdrawal, and depression. Compounding these concerns are the immature decision-making processes during adolescence. Fortunately, parents can positively impact the brain development of adolescents as they assist in decision-making, provide structure to the adolescent's environment, and monitor the adolescent's activities.


Language: en
