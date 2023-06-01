|
Senserrick T, Möller H, Boufous S, Stevenson M, Williamson A, Patton G, McLean R, Chen HY, Cullen P, Woodward M, Ivers R. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37642621
PURPOSE: Young learner drivers commonly must record substantial supervised practice driving before independent licensure. Supervisory driver requirements can be limited or highly regulated, yet research is lacking on the effectiveness of different approaches. The current objective was to explore whether young drivers who were mostly supervised by someone who they perceived had traffic offences versus no offences had different crash records over a period of 13 years postlicensing.
Driver licensing; Crash injury; Learner drivers; Road crash; Supervisory drivers; Survival analysis; Traffic offence; Young drivers