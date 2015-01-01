Abstract

Pediatric facial burns pose significant challenges in terms of physical, psychological, and social impacts on children. Understanding the causes of these burns is crucial for prevention and appropriate care. This study aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of causes and preventive measures related to pediatric facial burns caused by consumer products. Using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) from 2012 to 2021, we analyzed 130,461 cases of pediatric facial burns. Common causes included household items such as cleaning supplies, hot water, kitchen appliances, and health and beauty products. Differences in burn causes were observed between genders, with boys more prone to burns from welding equipment, gasoline, and grills, while girls were more susceptible to burns from hair curling equipment, candles, and health and beauty products. The mean age of children burned by different items varied, highlighting the need for age-appropriate preventive measures. The authors discuss the importance of caregiver education, safe storage practices, supervision, and clear communication in preventing pediatric facial burns. By raising awareness of potential burn sources and implementing preventive strategies, the incidence of pediatric facial burns can be significantly reduced.

Language: en