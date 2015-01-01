Abstract

The current study aimed to identify profiles of youth presenting with a unique combination of environmental characteristics and understand the differential relationship between profile membership, anxiety, and depression symptoms. Data were drawn from 158 Latino youth between the ages of 11 and 13. Youth provided information on community violence exposure, acculturative stress, familial and peer support, and parental supervision. Main analyses included Latent Profile Analysis and Multivariate Analysis of Variance. Support for a four-profile model was found. Profiles are distinguished by mean levels of community violence exposure, acculturative stress, familial and peer support, and parental supervision. Profile membership was significantly associated with anxiety and depression, separately. Those belonging to the profile with the highest levels of environmental risk reported the highest levels of anxiety and depression.



FINDINGS contribute to a personalized understanding of risk and protective experiences in the environment for Latino youth.

