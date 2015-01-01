Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Workers in industries with high rates of opioid dispensing as well as those with high rates of non-fatal work-related injuries are at greater risk for opioid misuse, which can lead to addiction, overdose, or death.



METHODS: Using secondary cross-sectional data collected from 856 healthcare workers, this pilot study examines a conceptual model for workers' intentions to seek out prescription opioids and intentions to use opioids at higher doses over longer periods of time.



RESULTS: Results showed significant protective effects of Beliefs, Injunctive and Subjective Norms, and Behavioral Control on intentions to seek out opioids. On intentions to use higher doses over a longer time, Knowledge, Beliefs, Behavioral Control, Patient-Provider Communication, Workplace Safety, and Workplace Autonomy had significant protective effects.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study could be used to inform future multi-level interventions to prevent opioid misuse among employee populations.

Language: en