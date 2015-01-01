Abstract

Pediatric unintentional injury significantly burdens children, families, and society. Behavioral researchers have examined the problem for decades, identifying many risk factors and greatly enhancing knowledge of the injury antecedent process. Approaches using theories and models to guide inquiry into etiology and prevention are still needed. We offer an approach borrowed from the field of human factors to enhance understanding and prevention. We focus our exploration on an error modeling and accident investigation tool called the Swiss Cheese Model. We first introduce the basic elements of the model. Next, we apply error modeling concepts to example scenarios drawn from real unintentional incidents and discuss the implications for understanding etiology and prevention. Finally, potential future directions are discussed to illustrate paths for the advancement of injury etiology and prevention.

