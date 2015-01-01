Abstract

Elderly abuse and neglect are among the primary public health problems linked to global demographic changes in the population, impacting not only the well-being of the elderly but also the growth of the nation or economy. This article discusses the effects of elder abuse and neglect on population health from the national and international perspectives through a narrative review of previously published articles on the concept of aging, the prevalence of elderly abuse and neglect, its risk factors and effects, and finally measures, legal perspectives, and recommendations to curb it. Interventions in Malaysia and selected nations, including Indonesia, South Korea, the United States, Australia, and Hong Kong, are examined. This issue is important as the majority of countries are moving toward being elderly populations. Improving global surveillance and the monitoring of instances is essential to inform policy actions to prevent elder abuse. In addition, a thorough assessment of the identified risk factors for violence and steps to prevent violence is required.

