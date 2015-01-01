|
Gholamrezaei M, Heath N, Elgbeili G, Pereira L, Panaghi L, Bastien L. Psychol. Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37641520
Emerging non-Western studies indicate new patterns in the functionality of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) warranting further investigation in different cultures. The current study aims to investigate the function (etiology and underlying mechanism) of NSSI among a sample of university students in Tehran, Iran, using the Inventory of Statements About Self-Injury (ISAS). The ISAS was administered to 63 students who self-injured (52.4% female; M(age) = 22.15). An exploratory factor analysis using the Bayesian estimation method was conducted. A three-factor model of NSSI functions emerged including an intrapersonal factor representing within-self functions (e.g., self-punishment); a social identification factor consisting of functions establishing a sense of self/identity (e.g., peer bonding); and a communication factor representing an influencing/communicating functionality (e.g., marking distress). Intrapersonal and social identification factors were associated with greater severity of NSSI method and increased anxiety.
Language: en
university students; Iran; function; inventory of statements about self-injury (ISAS); Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI)