Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted maternal and newborn health services in Bangladesh, exacerbating the large gaps in service utilization that existed prior to the pandemic. As part of its response, Bangladesh initiated remote antenatal and postnatal care telemedicine services led by midwives in 36 sub-district hospitals across five of Bangladesh's 64 districts. Gender-based violence screening and referral were integrated into the service to address a reported rise in violence following the country's pandemic lockdown.



METHODS: Mixed-methods implementation research was used to develop an intrinsic case study describing the design and implementation of the telemedicine program. Qualitative analysis comprised document review, key informant interviews, and focus group discussions. Quantitative analysis employed an interrupted time series analysis with segmented multi-variate regression to compare maternity care service use trends before and after implementation. Poisson regression analysis was used to examine the trend in number of gender-based violence remote screenings, sessions held, and cases identified.



RESULTS: A statistically significant change in trend for onsite antenatal and postpartum care as well as women seeking care at the hospital as a result of postpartum hemorrhage arising in the community was observed following the introduction of telemedicine. Facility births and cases of eclampsia appropriately identified and managed also had significant increases. In addition, over 6917 women were screened for GBV, 223 received counseling and 34 referrals were made, showing a statistically significant increase in frequency over time following the implementation of the telemedicine program. Challenges included that not all midwives adopted GBV screening, some women were reluctant to discuss GBV, there was an unanticipated need to introduce a patient visit scheduling system in all intervention hospitals, and many women were not reachable by phone due to lack of access or network coverage.



CONCLUSIONS: Maternal health and gender-based violence telemedicine led by midwives was an effective, low-cost intervention in Bangladesh for addressing pandemic and pre-pandemic gaps in service use. Other low and middle-income countries planning to implement remote maternal health interventions via midwives should consider whether a patient visit scheduling system needs to be introduced, as well as limitations around mobile phone access and connectivity. Future research should include care quality oversight and improvement, and a more well-informed strategy for facilitating effective GBV screening.

