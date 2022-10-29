Abstract

It is possible to use the global decline in the Covid-19 epidemic as a trigger for the revival of Bali's tourism sector. Bali tourism includes a significant portion of water sports like surfing, diving, rafting, and swimming on beaches, lakes, and rivers. Swimming pools and other activities are available at amusement parks. One of the most common events in water tourism is almost drowning. There were 9 fatalities and 300 drowning instances in the Kuta beach area alone, according to the 2018 data. Because it is essential for tourist actors, especially those associated with water leisure, to acquire Basic Life Support (BLS) training, especially in saving drowning victims, the success of the rescue of drowning victims greatly depends on the speed and precision of administering BLS. The administration of the Quest San Denpasar Hotel, where Partners work, wishes to offer first aid training for accidents, particularly for drowning victims, as none of the hotel staff have ever had first aid training. Ten hotel staff members attended the training on October 29, 2022, at the Quest San Denpasar Hotel. The training provided is in the form of theory and practice of identifying drowning victims, activating the emergency system, evacuating victims from the waters to land, providing BLS, and sending victims to the nearest health facility. Before the training, a pre-test was carried out and afterwards, a post-test was carried out, from the results of these tests it could be concluded that there was an increase in the participants' knowledge of 32%, and from BLS practice all participants were able to assist properly.



Keywords: Basic Life Support; near drowning; emergency systems; hotel employees



===



Penurunan epidemi Covid-19 secara global bisa dijadikan sebagai pemicu kebangkitan sektor pariwisata Bali. Pariwisata Bali banyak berhubungan dengan aktifitas di perairan dari wisata alam seperti selancar, menyelam, arung jeram, dan berenang baik di pantai, danau dan sungai; ada pula aktifitas di dalam wahana hiburan seperti kolam renang. Salah satu kecelakaan serius dalam wisata perairan adalah tenggelam (near drowning), dari laporan tahun 2018 saja tercatat hampir 300 kasus tenggelam hanya di daerah pantai Kuta, di mana dari kasus tersebut tercatat 9 orang meninggal dunia. Keberhasilan dalam menyelamatkan korban tenggelam sangat tergantung kecepatan dan ketepatan dalam memberikan bantuan hidup dasar (BHD), karena itu mutlak bagi pelaku pariwisata terutama yang berhubungan dengan rekreasi perairan untuk mendapat pelatihan BHD terutama pertolongan pada korban tenggelam. Mitra adalah karyawan Hotel Quest San Denpasar, di mana tidak satupun karyawan hotel pernah mendapat pelatihan pertolongan pertama, sehingga pihak manajemen menginginkan diberikannya pelatihan pertolongan pertama pada kecelakaan terutama pada korban tenggelam. Pelatihan dilakukan di Hotel Quest San Denpasar pada tanggal 29 Oktober 2022, dengan 10 orang peserta karyawan hotel tersebut. Pelatihan yang diberikan berupa teori dan praktek mengidentifikasi korban tenggelam, aktifasi sistem emergensi, melakukan evakuasi korban dari kolam ke daratan, memberikan BHD, mengirim korban ke fasilitas kesehatan terdekat. Sebelum pelatihan dilakukan pre-test dan selanjutnya dilakukan post-test, dari hasil tes tersebut dapat disimpulkan adanya peningkatan pengetahuan peserta sebesar 32%, dan dari praktek BLS seluruh peserta mampu membantu dengan baik.



Kata kunci: BHD; near drowning; sistem emergensi; karyawan hote

Language: en