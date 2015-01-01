|
Borualogo IS, Wahyudi H, Kusdiyati S. Jurnal Psikologi 2023; 50(2): 206-218.
(Copyright © 2023)
unavailable
Schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the learning process has changed dramatically. Students spent countless hours online for learning and leisure activities and risked themselves by engaging in cyberbullying. This study aims are twofold: (1) to investigate the prevalence of cyberbullying perpetration and victimization during the COVID-19 pandemic, and (2) to investigate predictors of cyberbullying perpetration and victimization. A cross-sectional survey method was used in this study. This study used three questionnaires named Cyberbullying Perpetration and Victimization, Problematic Internet Use Questionnaire Short Form (PIUQ-SF-6), and Cyberbullying Attitudes Measure. Participants are middle and high school students (N = 3,752; 52.4% were girls, 81.6% were middle school students). Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and multivariate linear regression.
