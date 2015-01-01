|
Kusumaningsih A, Febriani A. Jurnal Psikologi 2022; 49(2): 163-181.
Social skills have been known to predict bullying tendencies in adolescence. However, knowledge about the mechanisms by which social skills are linked to bullying tendency remains limited. The present study investigated whether friendship quality would mediate the link. A sample of 204 adolescents (16-18 years old; 163 girls; 41 boys) studying in Yogyakarta state high schools completed an online self-report of Bullying Tendency Scale, Social Skills Scale, and Friendship Quality Scale. Mediation analysis was conducted using PROCESS macro.
