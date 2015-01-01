Abstract

Violence against the elderly is not a new issue. Violence against the elderly exists in many forms but lack of exposure has made it difficult for the society to believe that there are elderly people who have become victims of violence. Although previous studies on violence against the elderly were not widespread, it is necessary to take proactive and immediate actions so that the welfare of this group is well taken care of. In fact, Islam encourages that the well-being of the elderly must always be preserved. This article aims to systematically review studies related to violence against the elderly, using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) model. The qualitative study used the systematic review method founded by Moher et al. in 2009. Studies in the scope of violence against the elderly were identified, examined, and reviewed using the PRISMA model. This review has focused on four themes of violence against the elderly, namely the form of violence against the elderly, the factors of violence against the elderly, the effects of violence against the elderly, and the solutions in dealing with violence against the elderly. The review has also identified eleven forms of violence against the elderly, fourteen factors of violence against the elderly, two effects of violence against the elderly, and seven solutions to deal with violence against the elderly. The spiritual aspect was found to be an important element in dealing with violence against the elderly.

