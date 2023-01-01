|
Citation
Cochran KA, Kashy DA, Bogat GA, Levendosky AA, Lonstein JS, Nuttall AK, Muzik M. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(5): 396-404.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy is associated with negative physical and mental health consequences for both mothers and infants. Economic hardship is often exacerbated during pregnancy and is associated with increased rates of IPV in nonpregnant samples. However, temporal associations between economic hardship and IPV victimization have not been well-characterized during pregnancy. The present study used data collected at the weekly level to examine whether interindividual and intraindividual variation in economic hardship predicts IPV victimization during pregnancy and whether longitudinal changes in IPV across pregnancy vary based on level of economic hardship.
Language: en
Keywords
Abuse Reporting; Economic Disadvantage; Financial Strain; Food Insecurity; Intimate Partner Violence; Lower Income Level; Pregnancy; Victimization