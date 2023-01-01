Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy is associated with negative physical and mental health consequences for both mothers and infants. Economic hardship is often exacerbated during pregnancy and is associated with increased rates of IPV in nonpregnant samples. However, temporal associations between economic hardship and IPV victimization have not been well-characterized during pregnancy. The present study used data collected at the weekly level to examine whether interindividual and intraindividual variation in economic hardship predicts IPV victimization during pregnancy and whether longitudinal changes in IPV across pregnancy vary based on level of economic hardship.



METHOD: Two hundred ninety-four women reported on weekly experiences of IPV and economic hardship (i.e., food insecurity and other money problems) during Weeks 17-40 of pregnancy. Participants were oversampled for low income and IPV exposure. Binary logistic multilevel models were used to test study hypotheses.



RESULTS: Greater economic hardship on average during pregnancy predicted increased odds of IPV victimization. Within-person increases in economic hardship also predicted increased odds of IPV victimization in the same week. Although IPV victimization tended to decrease on average over the course of pregnancy, there was a significant time by economic hardship interaction such that IPV decreased more gradually for women reporting high levels of economic hardship.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study examined weekly patterns of IPV victimization across pregnancy in a low-income community sample.



RESULTS suggest that policies aimed at increasing families' economic security during the perinatal period may reduce the individual and societal burden of IPV. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en