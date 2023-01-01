|
Falla D, Ortega-Ruiz R, da Costa Ferreira P, Veiga Simão AM, Romera EM. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(5): 436-446.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Numerous studies have found that socioemotional and moral variables such as empathy and moral disengagement (MD) strategies are related to cyberbullying perpetration. However, it is necessary to explore whether an inverse association exists, as well as to identify possible variables that may mediate this relationship. The purpose of this study was to test whether cyberbullying perpetration was associated with MD strategies 1 year later and whether affective and cognitive empathy mediate this relationship.
Cyberbullying; Empathy; Morality; Perpetrators; Strategies