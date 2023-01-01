Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Numerous studies have found that socioemotional and moral variables such as empathy and moral disengagement (MD) strategies are related to cyberbullying perpetration. However, it is necessary to explore whether an inverse association exists, as well as to identify possible variables that may mediate this relationship. The purpose of this study was to test whether cyberbullying perpetration was associated with MD strategies 1 year later and whether affective and cognitive empathy mediate this relationship.



METHOD: A total of 1,199 students (51.2% girls; Mage = 13.46; SD = 0.751) were surveyed via self-report measures in a longitudinal study, in three time waves separated by 6-month intervals.



RESULTS: The data indicated that cyberbullying perpetration was related to all four MD strategies 1 year later, although only affective empathy mediated the relationship between cyberbullying perpetration and cognitive restructuring and minimization of responsibility, whereas cognitive empathy had not a mediating effect.



CONCLUSIONS: This study underscores that aggressive online behaviors are associated with individuals' MD strategies and reinforces the importance of its prevention to ensure social well-being in adolescents. Future intervention programs to prevent cyberbullying should promote affective empathy and strategies to avoid the lack of moral responsibility or justification for transgressive behavior, which can be associated with continued cyberbullying perpetration. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

