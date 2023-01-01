Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual minority people are at risk for sexual violence across the life span, but a comprehensive review of revictimization has not been conducted. The aim of the present study was to conduct a meta-analysis on the prevalence of adult sexual assault revictimization among sexual minority survivors of childhood sexual abuse, as well as to review risk factors and outcomes of revictimization.



METHOD: Articles were downloaded from APA PsycInfo, PubMed, and Open Access Theses and Dissertations. Once duplicates were removed, 864 abstracts and titles were reviewed. Articles were included if they presented prevalence data on revictimization experiences for sexual minorities. Of the 864 abstracts and titles reviewed, 17 were included in our meta-analysis (k = 17, n = 26,280, n sexual minority = 12,220). Of these 17, 13 studies presenting data specifically on revictimization risk factors, consequences, and information on perpetrators were included for a qualitative review.



RESULTS: Rates of revictimization among sexual minority individuals were high, with a meta-analysis finding a pooled rate of 49.4% (95% Confidence Interval [.396,.593]). Risk factors for revictimization included alcohol use severity and experiences with prejudice. Revictimized people were at increased risk for posttraumatic stress disorder, problematic alcohol use, and substance use.



CONCLUSION: Sexual assault revictimization was prevalent among sexual minority individuals, and greater attention to sexual minority populations is necessary for implementing sexual violence resources and sexual violence prevention efforts. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

