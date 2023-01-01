|
Marcantonio TL, Leone RM, O'Neil AM, Jozkowski KN. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(4): 319-328.
OBJECTIVE: Sexual and gender minority (SGM) men experience sexual assault victimization. Encouraging people to become involved when they witness high-risk sexual situations as a prosocial bystander is one preventative mechanism to address sexual assault victimization. However, research assessing the extent that SGM men will intervene when they witness a concerning male-to-male sexual situation and barriers that prevent intervention is lacking. We sought to address these gaps.
Bystander Effect; Intervention; Sex Offenses; Sexual Minority Groups; Victimization; Witnesses