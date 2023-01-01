|
Citation
|
Preito-Hodge K. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(3): 171-182.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: With the rise in the Movement for Black Lives, police departments have come under scrutiny for issues related to police officer racial diversity. Some experts have argued that officer racial diversity will help to improve community-police relations by increasing perceived police legitimacy and subsequently ease growing tensions that have emerged in the wake of instances of racialized police violence. At the same time, little is known about how racial diversity impacts various policing outcomes. Much less is known about the experiences of these officers, and Black officers in particular, in departments across the country. The purpose of the present study was to examine the perceptions and experiences of Black police officers in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement and racialized police violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Belonging; Blacks; Experiences (Events); Law Enforcement Employee Attitudes; Occupations; Organizations; Police Personnel; Police Violence; Politics; Racial Identity; Social Movements