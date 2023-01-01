Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the relationship between perceived gentrification and negative police experiences (psychological and physical violence, and neglect), as well as the potential moderating effects of race on these associations.



METHOD: Data were drawn from the second Survey of Police-Public Encounters (SPPE II), a cross-sectional, general population survey study (N = 1,000) that assessed respondents' self-reports of police violence exposure and neighborhood perceptions. Moderated logistic regression analyses were used to evaluate associations among race, neighborhood perceptions of gentrification-related revitalization and disruption, and psychological and physical violence and neglect by police.



RESULTS: Perceived gentrification revitalization was significantly associated with decreased risk of neglect by police. Perceived gentrification disruption had a significant association with greater risk of self-reported physical violence by police as well as neglect. The association between gentrification revitalization and risk of police physical violence was stronger for respondents of color, but race did not similarly moderate the other relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: Results support the importance of disentangling the dynamics of gentrification before examining their association with policing, since different aspects of perceived gentrification related differently to three types of police violence. Future research could investigate these perceptions connected with neighborhood data over time to examine whether perceptions and economic indicators are linked, and whether associations with policing change based on gentrification stage. Policymakers and practitioners should confront and eliminate biased policing, respond to the trauma and fear associated with harmful policing and gentrification, and heal personal and community impacts of police violence. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en