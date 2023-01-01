|
Blais RK, Cruz RA, Hoyt T, Monteith LL. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(3): 229-238.
Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association
OBJECTIVE: Risk for suicide is elevated among military sexual trauma (MST) survivors, for whom mental health conditions are also more prevalent. One factor that may contribute to suicide risk in this population is stigma, which may impede MST survivors from seeking health care for MST-related mental health concerns. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the potential role of MST-specific stigma in suicidal ideation. This study examined if different types of MST-related stigma were associated with suicidal ideation among women service members and veterans. Path analysis was used to examine self-stigma for seeking help for MST as a potential mechanism of the association between anticipated enacted stigma from unit leaders for seeking help for MST and suicidal ideation.
Health Care Seeking Behavior; Help Seeking Behavior; Human Females; Mental Health Stigma; Military Personnel; Military Veterans; Self-Stigma; Sex Offenses; Stigma; Suicidal Ideation; Survivors