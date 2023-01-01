Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Risk for suicide is elevated among military sexual trauma (MST) survivors, for whom mental health conditions are also more prevalent. One factor that may contribute to suicide risk in this population is stigma, which may impede MST survivors from seeking health care for MST-related mental health concerns. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the potential role of MST-specific stigma in suicidal ideation. This study examined if different types of MST-related stigma were associated with suicidal ideation among women service members and veterans. Path analysis was used to examine self-stigma for seeking help for MST as a potential mechanism of the association between anticipated enacted stigma from unit leaders for seeking help for MST and suicidal ideation.



METHOD: A convenience sample of 756 women service members and veterans completed measures of anticipated enacted stigma, self-stigma, and recent suicidal ideation frequency.



RESULTS: At the bivariate level, both forms of stigma were associated with suicidal ideation, with small-to-medium effects. The indirect effect of higher self-stigma on the association of higher anticipated enacted stigma and more frequent SI was significant. Self-stigma was more strongly associated with suicidal ideation than anticipated enacted stigma.



CONCLUSIONS: Self-stigma may represent an important mechanism of the association between anticipated enacted stigma from unit leaders and suicidal ideation among women MST survivors, although longitudinal research is needed. Reducing self-stigma associated with help-seeking for MST may represent one avenue for reducing suicidal ideation among women MST survivors. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

